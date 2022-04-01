Tamara Paganini Tells Hell After Leaving Big Brother: “I Went From Medicine to Medicine”

On 10 March 2001, Argentine television changed completely with the premiere of elder brotherThe reality that has already shone through in different parts of the world. One house and the imprisonment of 12 people Those who were looking to reach the final stage to win big money. Fame came immediately to the participants, and with it the affection and siege of the public. 21 years after this first incident, Tamara Paganini reveals the exam Those who lived in the streets after passing through the competition.

Today with 48 years, Former “little sister” returns to the limelight using social networks To describe aspects of his life. More than 15 years ago he decided to step away from the media and his name went unknown who pursued his career. Currently, he works as…