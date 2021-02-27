Tamil Nadu Gold Loan Waiver Scheme 2021 | Jewel loans of farmers / women in Tamil Nadu to be forgiven

Gold mortgage loan waiver in Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the Tamil Nadu Gold Debt Waiver Scheme on 26 February 2021. The poor women members of the Self Help Groups (SHGs) as well as the farmers will waive off the jewelery mortgage loans. In this article, we will describe the complete details. Tamil Nadu Golden Debt Waiver Scheme.

Description of Tamil Nadu Gold Loan Waiver Scheme 2021

The Chief Minister announced the introduction of a new Tamil Nadu Gold Loan Waiver Scheme to waive jewel loans for 6 sovereigns received from cooperative banks and societies. In this Tamil Nadu Jewel Loan Waiver Scheme, poor women members of SHG, farmers will be included. The announcement was set by the Election Commission to announce the date of assembly elections in the state of TN.

Announcement of Tamil Nadu Gold Mortgage Loan Waiver Scheme

Just before the state government introduced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Tamil Nadu. TN announced the launch of the Golden Mortgage Loan Waiver Scheme. To ensure that no new announcements or orders on welfare schemes are issued after the election notification, the Chief Electoral Officer of the state directed the secretaries of all the departments to go as soon as they were announced by CEC Sunil Arora. Place the last order in the register.

Beneficiaries of TN Gold Loan Waiver Scheme

Poor female member of SHG: As per the announcement, loans taken by women members of cooperative societies by pledging jewels of up to six sovereigns by women members of SHGs will be included in the TN Gold Loan Waiver Scheme. In addition, pending loans of women members of self-help groups in cooperative banks will be waived.

Tamil Nadu Jewel Loan Waiver Scheme required

Gold loan waiver required for women in SHG: It was represented by SHG members that they were not in a position to repay loans taken from cooperative banks and societies in view of the COVID-19 epidemic. Hence the state government has decided to forgive the pending loans of poor women members of SHG under the Tamil Nadu Jewel Loan Waiver Scheme. At present, more than 1 lakh SHGs are functional and more than 15 lakh women are members in such groups. Majority of the women in such groups are from poor families who are below the poverty line. Therefore, to improve their condition, Tamil Nadu Gold Loan Waiver Scheme is a major step.

Need for Gold Loan Waiver Scheme for Farmers / Agricultural Laborers: Poor farmers and agricultural laborers are facing huge difficulties in repaying secured loans after pledging their jewelery. Such loans were taken by small, marginal farmers and agricultural laborers of cooperatives to deal with the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. Although the spread of the virus has declined to an extent, the economy has not fully recovered. Given the inability of farm laborers and poor people to repay jewel loans, representations received from them and the views of economic experts, loans will be waived by mortgaging jewelry up to six sovereigns.

The TN Gold Loan Waiver Scheme aims to help the poor and “Amma’s government waives jewel loans of up to six sovereigns received from cooperatives.” This step is to help the poor, who take loans after the recession hit the epidemic-induced economic downturn and can no longer repay their dues.

