Tamilrockers & Isaimini Baarish web series review ALTBalaji

ALTBalaji has long provided us with good and interesting content that helps us become stronger and stay aware of everything. Although there are many producers, Ekta Kapoor gives us something unique. So here’s the latest web series is Baarish. Asha Negi, a young woman from Maharashtra, lives with her parents in Mumbai.

She works in the jewelry store. She also has a younger sister and a younger and unmarried brother. By coincidence she marries her boss where she works in the jewelry store. Her boss Anuj Mehta (boss of Mehta jewelers) has a younger brother Rishi Mehta. Based on the review, this show turned all the shows upside down; yes, the audience liked it more and its story.

Sharman Joshi, a great actor, really tries to show her character in the story and he succeeds. Asha Negi is shown as an independent woman who was born into a lower-middle-class family who also does a job and arranges everything with her husband. This web series is a collection of awkward moments from the married couples who are still sewing a suit to kill their bad times. So it is the general contrast between poor and rich family members.

Once you look at it, you will realize that this show is the total remake of the daily soap “Bade Acche Lagte Hain” on a small screen. Asha Negi is acting as a Gauravi in ​​the web series and the first show explains Gauravi as a woman who was guilty. For the undisclosed guilt, she had been arrested by the police and went to jail.

Anuj Mehta, a famous jeweler in Mumbai, has his family as a priority. He left college to grow his jewelry business after his father died. His age is 37 years old, yet he shows no interest in married life because he is a simple man. Apart from that, Gauravi (a self-respected girl) gives a full salary to her parents even though she is married.

It is a coincidence that Gauravi and Anuj met in the wedding party one day. Baarish web series touches everyone with its Mumbai Mansoon music. Both earn and both their hard work pays off. Gauravi and Anuj both prioritize their families first. The web series contains more than 15 episodes that make it long and sometimes boring. Pooja Banerjee plays Anuj’s sister as a Shreya.

Anuj and Gauravi’s family tried to meet them both in a wedding party. And yes, this party helps a lot, this party is closer to both in a relationship. As Anuj saved Gauravi from a plan, they started falling for each other. Anuj’s younger brother Aniket (Vikram Chauhan) is a talented person with a rich family. I really liked it, while you watch, you dive into a realistic story for a while.

All cast played good roles with great acting skills. Gauravi and Anuj began to see each other with golden hearts and loving eyes. Baarish is a Hindi-Indian romantic base series. Although the story was interesting enough, it was a series on the flop. The main concern of the flop story is that people are just talking about lengthy episodes that bore people extra. Still, this series is available on the ALTBalaji app; you can install this app and watch all episodes.

Maybe it relates to you in some way, because it occasionally happens when a poor and first-class family decides to get married in order to have their son and daughter. So the content was good, but it didn’t involve more people in real life. It only shows life views of the reel. While the entire cast did their best to make it better, the story of web series couldn’t connect people in this way.

The casting director’s efforts that we can see in the series, the lighting, the sounds and so much more, make everything beautiful. The mild sound in the background is loved by the audience. Every actor and actress did the best acting in this ALTBalaji web series.

The first episode captivates the audience very closely. It certainly looks like everything is going well; it turns people’s curiosity into great interest. If you haven’t seen this ALTBalaji Baarish web series then you should do it. Perhaps your position or review is based on how you relate to this story.

If we discuss the review, that’s okay; the only thing that gives the audience fewer ratings due to the length of the web series. Now Baarish season 2 comes out on the 16th from April and characters are played by Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi and Pooja Banerjee, and many more.

Speaking of the second season of the web series Baarish, it was released on May 6, 2020. It was about to be released on April 16, but the date was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Baarish Season 2 also includes 20 episodes as well as Season 1.

In this series Baarish Season 2 there are two lead roles played by Sharman Joshi as Anuj Mehta and Asha Negi as Gauravi Karmakar Mehta. All episodes of Baarish Season 2 were directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Aayush Agrawal.

There are also some other stars in Baarish season 2. It features Manit Joura as Attorney Manit Joura, Vikram Singh Chauhan as Aniket Karmakar, Abhishek Verma as Rohit, Priya Banerjee as Shreya Mehta Karmakar, Sahil Shroff as Rishi Mehta, Benaf Dadachandji as Zeenia, and Jeetendra as Jeetu Bhai.