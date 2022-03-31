Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bruce Arian Todd Bowles Head Coach Retires

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and take on a front-office role with the team, a surprise move was announced Wednesday night.

Ariane, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucks to a Super Bowl title in the 2020 season tom bradyThe first along Tampa Bay. The Bucs were 31–18 in Arrian’s three seasons and he was 80–48–1 on aggregate in eight years as a head coach when adding to his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Ariane as coach.

NBC Sports and the Los Angeles Times were the first to report Arian’s decision and that Bowles would be promoted.

“I’ve spent most of the last 50 years of my life as a football coach in some form or other,” …