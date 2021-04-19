Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills targeting defensive tackles in Round 1 of 2021 NFL Draft | TMT

Defensive deal with is likely one of the worst place teams of any within the 2021 NFL Draft. As is often the case when there’s a dearth of expertise in a single space, groups are blended as to the highest participant on the place. Which prime names am I listening to on the defensive deal with place in 2021, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Payments potential touchdown spots?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Payments may very well be touchdown spots for first-round defensive tackles

To the shock of nobody, Levi Onwuzurike and Christian Barmore are the defensive tackles that groups inform me sit atop their place boards, although it’s a blended bag as to who resides within the No. 1 spot. The Buccaneers and Payments are groups who’ve been talked about as potential touchdown spots for both Onwuzurike or Barmore late in Spherical 1.

Each Tampa Bay and Buffalo want edge rushers greater than pass-rushing defensive tackles, however a take a look at their depth charts (see: Buffalo depth chart) exhibits that every squad has an growing old starter within the remaining yr of his contract at defensive deal with. The Buccaneers are in a spot the place some really feel they may draft the very best participant accessible, and for my part, Onwuzurike could be an awesome match for his or her protection.

Which different defensive tackles may very well be a first-round choose?

Whereas each Barmore and Onwuzurike are getting late first-round grades from groups, so is fast-rising Milton Williams. However simply because groups imagine a participant is a late first-round prospect doesn’t imply they may find yourself in Spherical 1. Speaking with these within the league, the vary for all three gamers proper now’s between picks 25 and 45.

What’s the newest on Milton Williams?

Whereas a number of groups have Williams as a possible late first-round choose, I haven’t spoken with anybody who believes he’ll really find yourself within the first body. There’s a little bit of concern over Williams’ pedestrian manufacturing in school, though he was not requested to make performs for Louisiana Tech; he was primarily requested to occupy gaps and blockers. There’s additionally a perception that he’s extra athlete than soccer participant up to now, an opinion I utterly agree with.

The primary dozen picks in Spherical 2 is the earliest I imagine Williams shall be chosen, both by the Cincinnati Bengals or Dallas Cowboys.

