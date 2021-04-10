LATEST

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer exits with forearm tightness

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer exits with forearm tightness

Apr 10, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays starter Chris Archer exited Saturday’s game against the visiting New York Yankees with tightness in his right forearm.

The 32-year-old right-hander appeared to be in discomfort after allowing a one-out double to DJ LeMahieu in the third inning. The Rays checked on him briefly before removing him from the game.

Archer, making his first start in Tampa since 2018, threw 42 pitches and allowed three hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out four batters and walked none.

He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits in two innings of relief in his April 3 season debut at Miami, taking the loss in a 12-7 setback to the Marlins.

A two-time All-Star with the Rays, Archer was part of the 2018 trade to Pittsburgh that landed outfielder Austin Meadows and right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

Archer underwent thoracic outlet surgery on his throwing shoulder and did not pitch last season. He signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Rays in February after the Pirates declined an $11 million option.

–Field Level Media

