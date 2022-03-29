Died yesterday, Chantal Passamonte by South African and English adoption was an inexhaustible source of artistic spirit between technical and classical, commissioned works and sound installations.

“I’ve always done collages, but maybe now I understand that what I cut are my own pieces.” Thus Mira Calix, whose real name is Chantal Pasmonte, presented her latest musical work, absent original Unclassified like her previous albums, yet another proof that this self-taught electronica artist had a unique voice.

There were solid voices, echoes of Brexit, songs of rebellion and rap intersected in a dizzying and political ensemble…