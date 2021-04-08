TANCET 2021 Scorecard Released, Simple Steps to Download- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

TANCET 2021 Scorecard Released, Simple Steps to Download
Anna University has released the scorecard of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 Exam. The candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2021 exam can visit the official website and download the scorecard. The scorecard is now available on the official website of Anna University at tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet.

Previously, the varsity has declared the result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test-2021 on April 02, 2021. The entrance examination for MBA and MCA was held on March 20 and for M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan the exam will be held on March 21, 2021. The facility to download the scorecard of the TANCET 2021 exam will be available on the official website from April 08 to 22, 2021.

Candidates can download the TANCET 2021 Scorecard with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

TANCET 2021 Scorecard – Direct Link

To download the scorecard of TANCET 2021 entrance exam online, candidates can follow the simple steps provided below.

TANCET 2021 Scorecard: How to Download?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of TANCET, tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab which says, “Scorecard”
Step 3: Select the desired course and enter your Email ID, Password and Captcha code
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: TANCET 2021 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download it and take a print out of the same.

About TANCET
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted by the Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu from candidates who seek admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2020-2021 offered by Anna University.

