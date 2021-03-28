ENTERTAINMENT

Tandoor Web Series Cast (Rashami Desai), Release Date, Watch Online

Tandoor Web Series Cast

Tandoor is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Ullu App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Tanuj Virwani and Rashami Desai. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Ullu app and website can watch all episodes of the web series in March 2021. Ullu Tandoor All Episodes web series is directed by SSK. Ullu Studio is the producer of the web series. This web series is divided into many parts. Chawl House will be releasing this March 2021. You can stream all parts and all episodes of the Charmsukh web series on Ullu app like Jane Anjane Mein, Chawl House.

Tandoor Web Series Cast
Tandoor Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Ullu Tandoor
Director SSK
Producer Roopesh Rai
Written by/Story SSK
Screenplay SSK
Production Company Ullu Production app Mumbai
Lead Cast Tanuj Virwani
Rashami Desai
Genre Cheating
Thriller
Romance
Total Episodes 1
Country India
Music Rajesh
Cinematographer Rajesh
Releasing Date 12 March 2020
Language Hindi
Tamil
Telugu
Marathi
Releasing Platform Ullu

Tandoor Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Tandoor Web Series Cast

Ek nirdayi qaatil ki haiwaaniyat, jisse sharmsaar huyi thi insaaniyat. “Tandoor”

Tandoor Web Series Cast and Details

Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai in Tandoor Web Series
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani in Tandoor Web Series
Where to watch Ullu Charmsukh Chawl House?

Legally you can watch Chawl House web series at Ullu app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

Tandoor Web Series Cast
