Tandoor Web Series Cast (Rashami Desai), Release Date, Watch Online

Tandoor is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Ullu App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Tanuj Virwani and Rashami Desai. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Ullu app and website can watch all episodes of the web series in March 2021. Ullu Tandoor All Episodes web series is directed by SSK. Ullu Studio is the producer of the web series.
Tandoor Web Series Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Ullu Tandoor
|Director
|
SSK
|Producer
|Roopesh Rai
|Written by/Story
|
SSK
|Screenplay
|
SSK
|Production Company
|Ullu Production app Mumbai
|Lead Cast
|Tanuj Virwani
Rashami Desai
|Genre
|Cheating
Thriller
Romance
|Total Episodes
|1
|Country
|India
|Music
|Rajesh
|Cinematographer
|Rajesh
|Releasing Date
|12 March 2020
|Language
|Hindi
Tamil
Telugu
Marathi
|Releasing Platform
|Ullu
Tandoor Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.
Ek nirdayi qaatil ki haiwaaniyat, jisse sharmsaar huyi thi insaaniyat. “Tandoor”
Tandoor Web Series Cast and Details
Rashami Desai
Tanuj Virwani
