Tanglewood Middle School shooting: A 12-year-old boy was shot dead by a classmate at a South Carolina school, officials say

A classmate at a South Carolina middle school shot and killed a 12-year-old student, officials said Thursday.

The suspected shooter, 12, was also arrested and charged with murder and other firearms in the shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries were reported related to the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Statement.

At around 12:30 pm on Thursday, a school resource officer called for emergency backup after hearing gunshots at the school, officials said. Later, the authorities learned that one student had shot another student and the students knew each…