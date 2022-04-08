Tanja Dexters candid on love life: “I’ve given up on that a lot” (VIDEO)

Former Miss Belgium Tanja Dexters is back on television after a long absence. Eventually she participates in ‘The Container Cup’. In it she looks back on the years in which she had a tough time.

Tanja Dexters will take on none other than Julie Vermeer in the ‘De Container Cup’ tonight. We finally see him on screen again after a turbulent period in recent years. She was involved in two car accidents with hit-and-run, briefly ending up in a psychiatric hospital and was convicted of cocaine trafficking and cannabis possession. He recently got a suspension for the latter.

breathe back

But now 45-year-old Ghori has made a comeback. In ‘The Container Cup’ she reveals more about her turmoil…