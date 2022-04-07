Tanja Dexter’s Return to TV: “I Had a Hard Time, But Now I’m Back!”

Tonight the ‘Container Cup’ will see an eye-catching appearance. Tanja Dexters (45) will take on Julie Vermeer.

The former Miss Belgium has had a turbulent period. He has just received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to car accidents, psychiatric admissions and cocaine trafficking. Now that things are slowly getting better, he dares to look for cameras again.

“Five years ago I broke up with my boyfriend, my daughter’s father. I largely avoided it and kept myself in the background. From this new year onwards, I can breathe again and feel like I’m back again.” I want to fly.” Tanja Dexters tells it in the de container cup how many turbulent years she has had.

Watch the episode tonight at 8 PM on Play4.

(MD)