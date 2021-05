Tanmaya Udhayanidhi is the daughter of actor turned politician Udhayanidhi Stalin. Tanmaya’s mother Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is a good director. Tanmaya has a brother named Inbanidhi. She is the granddaughter of Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin. Tanmaya’s great grandfather is late M. Karunanidhi. Her father Udhaynidhi is an MLA of the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni/Triplicane constituency.