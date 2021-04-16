Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT

The Mukherjee-Samarth household is among the greatest clans in Indian cinema, spanning 4 generations and connecting a number of movie households. Tanuja, one of the crucial outstanding faces from the Samarth household, married Shomu Mukherjee, from one other household of actors and filmmakers. Shomu’s mom was the one sister of the Ganguly brothers Anoop Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Kishore Kumar. The Mukherjees and Samarths got here collectively by marriage between producer Shomu Mukherjee and Tanuja. Their elder daughter Kajol is married to Ajay Devgn, this connecting them to the Devgn household. Kajol’s cousin Rani Mukerji, daughter of Ram Mukherjee, linked them to a different main clan of filmmakers, the Chopras, by marrying Aditya Chopra.

Right here’s an try at simplifying the complicated but attention-grabbing household tree of this clan in Indian cinema.

1st technology:

Rattan Bai: She was a singer and actress within the Nineteen Thirties, when talkies got here into being. Rattan Bai is understood for movies like Sitara (1938), Bhikharan (1935) and Bharat Ki Beti (1935). She was the mom of actress Shobhana Samarth.

2nd technology:

Shobhana Samarth: Rattan Bai’s daughter was an actress, director and producer who started her profession within the early days of talkie motion pictures within the Hindi movie business, and continued in lead roles into the Nineteen Fifties. She starred in Marathi and Hindi movies. Shobhana Samarth married Kumarsen Samarth. That they had three daughters, Nutan, Tanuja and Chatura and a son, Jaideep. She later produced and directed a pair of flicks that launched the careers of her daughters, Nutan and Tanuja. Nalini Jaywant was a cousin of Shobhana Samarth who appeared in Hindi movies within the Forties and Nineteen Fifties.

Sashadhar Mukherjee: The movie producer began his profession with Bombay Talkies within the Nineteen Thirties, and later established Filmistan Studio and his unbiased studio, Filmalaya. He’s famous for movies like Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Love in Simla (1960), Ek Musafir Ek Hasina (1962) and Chief (1964). Sashadhar was married to Sati Devi, whose brothers Anoop Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Kishore Kumar have been part of the movie business. Sashadhar and Sati Devi had six youngsters – 4 sons and two daughters, particularly Rono Mukherjee, Pleasure Mukherjee, Deb Mukherjee, Shomu Mukherjee, Shibani Maulik and Subir Mukherjee.

third technology:

Nutan: In a profession spanning practically 4 many years, Nutan appeared in additional than 70 Hindi movies. Considered one of many most interesting actors in Indian cinema, Nutan was famous for taking part in unconventional elements in movies like Sujata (1959), Bandini (1963), Milan (1967) and Foremost Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978). She married Lieutenant-Commander Rajnish Bahl of the Indian Navy in 1959. Their solely son Mohnish, was born in 1961.

Tanuja: Nutan’s sister took on extra business tasks, and appeared in movies in a number of languages, together with Hindi and Bengali. Tanuja is finest recognized for her roles within the Hindi movies like Memdidi (1961), Chand Aur Suraj (1965), Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1967), Nai Roshni (1967), Jeene Ki Raah (1969), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971), Anubhav (1971), Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972) and Do Chor (1972). Her pairings with actors Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra have been well-liked within the late Nineteen Sixties and early Seventies. She married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and has two daughters, actresses Kajol and Tanisha.

Pleasure Mukherjee: The son of Sashadhar Mukherjee debuted reverse Sadhana within the movie Love in Simla (1960). He then starred with Asha Parekh for a number of hits like Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon, Love in Tokyo, Ziddi and Hum Hindustani. He later directed Rajesh Khanna in Chailla Babu in 1977 which was a significant field workplace success. His spouse’s identify is Neelam and so they had two sons Monjoy (often known as Toy), Sujoy (often known as Boy) and a daughter Simran.

Ram Mukherjee: The brother of Pleasure and Shyam Mukerjee, Ram was a movie director, producer and screenwriter in Hindi and Bengali cinema. He was one of many founders of Filmalaya Studios, Mumbai. He’s most recognized for his movies Hum Hindustani (1960) and Chief (1964), starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. His father Ravindramohan Mukherjee was the elder brother of Sashadhar Mukherjee. Ram’s spouse Krishna Mukherjee is a playback singer and sister of Bengali actress Debashri Roy. He directed and produced his daughter Rani Mukerji’s movie debut, Biyer Phool in 1996, and produced her Hindi movie debut Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997. Son Raja Mukherjee assisted his father in a number of movies, earlier than making his appearing debut with Bidhatar Khela (2007).

4th technology:

Mohnish Bahl: He obtained recognition with main tasks in each movies and tv. His movie roles have been principally supporting – Maine Pyar Kia, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hain Koun are a few of his most profitable movies. He’s married to actress Ekta Sohini and so they have two youngsters, Pranutan Bahl and Krishaa Bahl. Pranutan made her appearing debut with the 2019 movie Pocket book.

Kajol: The daughter of Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee made her appearing debut with Bekhudi (1992). Her first business success was Baazigar (1993), reverse Shah Rukh Khan. She featured with Khan in a number of blockbusters, together with Karan-Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Her portrayal of a psychopath killer in Gupt: The Hidden Reality (1997) and an avenger in Dushman (1998) earned her larger important appreciation. She was typically in comparison with her aunt Nutan for her appearing expertise. Kajol earned her spot as one of the crucial proficient actresses in Hindi cinema. Regardless of taking a break after marriage and youngsters, she made a comeback with Fanaa and has starred in movies like My Identify Is Khan (2010), and Dilwale (2015).

Kajol married Ajay Devgn, her co-star in a number of movies, in 1999. They’ve a daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Tanisha Mukerji: Kajol’s youthful sister has starred in movies like Neal N Nikki, Sarkar and Tango Charlie. She was additionally the primary runner up of Bigg Boss 7.

Rani Mukerji: One other well-known actress from the Mukherjee household, Ram Mukherjee’s daughter recovered rapidly from her dud debut and located success with Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Her function in Saathiya in 2002 was a turning level in her profession, which was following by a number of profitable romantic movies like Chalte Chalte (2003), Hum Tum (2004) and Veer-Zaara (2004). Her different well-liked movies embody Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Yuva, Black and Paheli. Rani took on extra efficiency oriented roles in latest instances, in No One Killed Jessica (2011), Talaash: The Reply Lies Inside (2012), Mardaani (2014) and its sequel Mardaani 2 (2019).

Her relationship with filmmaker Aditya Chopra was the subject of fervent tabloid reporting in India, although she refused to publicly speak about it. In April 2014, she married Chopra at a non-public ceremony in Italy. The next yr, she gave delivery to their daughter Adira.

Ayan Mukerji: The son of Bengali movie actor Deb Mukherjee began his profession as an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on Swades (2004). He made his directorial debut on the age of 26 with the coming-of-age comedy Wake Up Sid (2009), which was broadly praised. His subsequent launch, the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, ranks among the many highest-grossing Hindi movies ever. There’s main anticipation surrounding his subsequent mission, a superhero trilogy titled Brahmastra.

Sharbani Mukherjee: The daughter of Shomu and Dev’s brother Rono Mukherjee made her debut with the hit movie Border. She is finest recognized for that includes reverse Samir Soni within the track ‘Ghar Aaja Soneya’ sung by Shazia Mansoor. She has additionally starred in a number of Malayalam movies.

