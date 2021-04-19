Tanu’s Conspiracy, Pragya Save Abhi

Right here we’re with the written episode replace of “Kumkum Bhagya” on nineteenth April 2021. The episode begins with Tanu will get a name from her buddy and present concern for her however Tanu makes use of to inform her that it was all a part of her plan as she desires to ship Abhi to jail as a result of she is taking revenge on him. She plans a method as Abhi will going to get married to her by himself.

On the opposite facet, we’ll see that Aliya tells Pragya to depart this home as Tanu will going to make her life hell. She additionally says that I not towards you however I’m apprehensive about Bhai. As it’s reverse that Tnau will take again her case from Abhi Bhai. In the meantime, Dadi comes and says “what did Pragya do”? Aliya says “go away this home as Bhai is in hassle due to you and also you simply have to depart,” Pragya leaves the and Dadi will get offended at Aliya.

Later we’ll see Prachi is trying tensed therefore her Sarita asks her what’s she pondering and says he loves you as I see this. Prachi tells har that “there os nothing like this as he was in anger and he behaves impolite to me.” Sarita tells her that if she loves him then she should inform him about her emotions nut Prachi caught at her phrases and carry on eating to simply accept her emotions. Later police name Tanu and inform her to return to the police station.

However, Dadi asks Mitali what’s she watching. Mitali use to tells her every thing and Pragya’s daughter use to overhear their dialog and she or he stays shocked and reacted to it, she will get so tensed. Pragya reaches her residence and she or he is crying whereas her daughter and Srita aunty forcing her to inform what unsuitable together with her. Pragya makes use of to inform them every thing and listening to it each of them get shocked.

Later Sarita aunty yells at Pragya and says that is what she deserves and explains why. Tanu reaches the police station they usually contain in a heated argument. Abhi warns her that he’ll quickly be out of jail and this will likely be as a result of my spouse Pragya. Later Pragya is crying for what occurred to her and Abhi, however she takes a choice to battle towards Tanu and Aliya. The episode ends right here to observe the total episode on Zee Television.