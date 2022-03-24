Taoiseach announces ‘No Homework Day’, but there’s a catch

Instead, children are encouraged to do the same type of work.

Michael Martin, a Taoiseach, has declared today, Thursday 24 March, “No Homework Day” for the children of Ireland.

In a Washington address, the Fianna Fail leader said Ireland would mark National Faith Day by rewarding its children with an afternoon break, and encouraged them to do “one-of-a-kind acts” instead.

He told the children to “believe” in themselves and their abilities.

Martin said:

“We can achieve much more if we believe in ourselves more and I am asking you to believe in yourself today and every day.

“I’ve been talking to your teachers, and they’re happy to let you leave your homework for a day.”

she added:

“You just have to do one kind of thing instead of your homework.

