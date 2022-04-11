Taoiseach Failed Tony Hollohan Speaks on Trinity Job

Taoiseach Michael Martin has pointed the finger of blame at senior health department officials for appointing Dr Tony Hollohan as Trinity Professor for €187,000 a year, which he has now turned down.

The chief medical officer was at the center of a political storm all week, not of his making, when it emerged he was being put on the taxpayers’ tab at Trinity College.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was not aware of the exact details of the job change.

A spokesman for his department said on Thursday that “all arrangements” are looked after at €300,000 a year by Health Secretary-General Robert Watt.

Dr. Holohan resigned on Saturday…