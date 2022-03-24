Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces ‘no homework day’ for kids in Ireland

Instead, children are encouraged to do the same type of work.

Michael Martin, a Taoiseach, has declared today, Thursday 24 March, “No Homework Day” for the children of Ireland.

in one address from WashingtonThe Fianna Fáil leader said Ireland would mark National Faith Day by rewarding its children with an afternoon break, and encouraged them to do “one-of-a-kind acts” instead.

He told the children to “believe” in themselves and their abilities.

Mr Martin said: “We can achieve much more if we believe in ourselves more and I am asking you to believe in yourself today and every day.

“I’ve been talking to your teachers, and they’re happy to let you leave your homework for a day.”

He continued: “You only have to do one kind of thing instead of your homework. That …