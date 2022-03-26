Taoiseach plays down suggestions Zelensky criticised Irish support for Ukraine

Tea Ukraine’s president has offered only worthy thanks to Ireland for the country’s support since the Russian invasion a month ago.

In his address to the European Council, Volodymyr Zelensky named the member states of the European Union – in turn he saw what the country saw as the level of support for Ukraine.

“Ireland, well, almost,” said Mr. Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader gave no other reason for his remarks.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses world leaders gathered in Brussels (Justin Tallis/PA.) , PA Wire

Speaking on the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Taoiseach Michael Martin downplayed the remarks.

He suggested that he believed Ireland was being criticized by the leader of Ukraine.

