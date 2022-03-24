Taoiseach says there is no justification for further Covid restrictions

The Taoiseach has said the latest wave of Covid-19 to hit Ireland does not justify further restrictions.

The government has been adamant in recent days that despite rising cases of COVID-19, it is not considering a withdrawal of restrictions.

It comes as health officials warned that hospitals were canceling surgeries as they grapple with staff absenteeism and a growing number of COVID patients.

Public health officials today reported a total of 23,125 cases of Covid-19.

The Health Protection Monitoring Center has been informed about 8,910 PCR-confirmed cases and 14,215 people have registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal on Wednesday.

As of 8 am today, 1,425 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU.

speaking from…