Taposse’s next kickstart shoot in Dobara Goa

Tapes pannu There are interesting offers in Bollywood. The actress will be seen in an interesting role in the film Dobara, directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

The film is being shot at a fast pace. As per the latest update, the shooting of the film will begin in Goa very soon. The director’s team has located suitable locations in Goa.

Actually, the shooting is expected in Thailand. But now the team has changed the location due to the situation. Taapsee has revealed that the location has no connection to the film, it should have a sea background. So, Goa may be the most suitable.

The project is a science fiction film that deals with time travel. Taapsee will be seen playing the role of a girl who gets stuck in time travel situations.