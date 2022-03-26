Tar Heels’ five-star recruit attends thrilling Sweet 16 game

Sweet 16 featured a five-star UNC basketball recruit for the Tar Heels’ thrilling win over the UCLA Bruins.

as if getting excited wasn’t enough Feather On the court last night during the Tar Heels’ back-and-forth, wire-to-wire thriller against the UCLA Bruins, someone was taking a game from the stands that got UNC fans excited to come forward.

That someone who had seen the Tar Heels face the best effort of a team that reached the Final Four last year and was set to do the same this year was in the ranks of 2023 recruit Simeon Wilcher.

Wilcher and his father, Sergio, who live in nearby Rosalee, New Jersey, were in Philadelphia to watch their future team make their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019. Now, a unanimous five-star prospect…