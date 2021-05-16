ENTERTAINMENT

Tara Alisha Berry Age, Family, Wiki, Biography & More

Early life & Family:

Tara childhood pic

Tara was born on 19 May 1988 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her Father Gautam Berry,

Tara Alisha Berry with her mom

Businessman and Her Mother Nandini Sen, Ex-model & Actress. She has an elder step-brother named Sikandar Kher.

Education:

Alisha completed her schooling in Bangalore and then studied Film Production and Screenwriting at Chapman University in Orange County, California where she did a Method acting course. After returning to Mumbai she trained for 4 months at Creating character and did a 3-week Intensive Drama Program held by Theatre Professionals.

Career:

Her 1st appearance with a music video with Shaan called Khudgarzi produced by Eros in 2011. She was made her on-screen debut with Telugu film 100% Love (2011). She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Mastram,  directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal. Her next release was Chokher Bali, directed by Anurag Basu which aired on Epic Channel in 2015 as part of a series called Stories by Rabindranath Tagore. In 2015, she appeared in the film The Perfect Girl, directed by Prakash Nambiar.

Tara Alisha Berry has worked many popular movies such as Money Money, More Money, Mastram, Chokher Bali, The perfect Girl, Love Games, Singham 3, etc.

Tara Alisha Berry Age 30 Years Old. Her Height 5ft 5in/ 165 cm and Weight 52 Kg/ 115 lbs. Her Feet Size 8 (US) and Dress Size 4 (US). She Has Black Color Hair and Black Color Eye.

Facts:

  • Tara is well trained in acting, film production, and screenwriting.
  • Her mother was the Ex-wife of actor Mazhar Khan.
  • She is the step-sister of Sikander Kher.

  • She is known for her bold roles in films like Mastram and Love Games.
Tara Alisha Berry Wiki & Biography
Real Name Tara Alisha Berry
Nickname Tara, Taasha and Taashu
Profession Actress, Model
Date of Birth 19 May 1988
Age 30 Years
Nationality Indian
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Star Sign/ Zodiac Sign Taurus
Religion Hinduism
Debut Film Film Debut: 100% Love (2011)
Height, Weight & Body Measurements
Height in Centimeters 165 cm
Height in meters 1.65 m
Height in Inches 5′ 5″
Weight in Kilograms 52 Kg
Weight in Pounds 115 lbs
Body Measurements 34-26-34
Bra Size 34B
Waist Size 26 Inches
Hip Size 34 Inches
Shoe Size 8 (US)
Dress Size 4 (US)
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Black
Family and Relatives
Father Gautam Berry (Businessman)
Mother Nandinii Sen (Ex-model and actress)
Brother Sikandar Kher (Elder, Step-brother)
Sister Not Known
Affairs, Boyfriends and Marital Status
Marital Status Unmarried
Boyfriends Not Known
Husband/ Spouse N/A
Son N/A
Daughter N/A
Education and School, College
Educational Qualification Course in Method acting
School Not Available
College/ University Chapman University, Orange County, California
Favorites Things and Like & Dislike
Favorite Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh
Favorite Actress Sridevi, Nutan and Meryl Streep
Favorite Colors Pink
Favorite Foods Almond & oatmeal cookies
Favorite Movie Chandni
Hobbies Dancing and reading
Money Factor
Net Worth Not Known
Salary Not Known
Contact Address Not Known
House Address Not Known
Phone Number Not Known
Email Id Not Known
Website Not Known
Social media
Instagram Instagram.com
Facebook Facebook.com
Twitter Twitter.com
Wikipedia Wikipedia.org

Related Items:

Most Popular

93
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
82
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
68
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
39
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top