Tara Alisha Berry Age, Family, Wiki, Biography & More

Early life & Family:
Tara was born on 19 May 1988 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her Father Gautam Berry,
Businessman and Her Mother Nandini Sen, Ex-model & Actress. She has an elder step-brother named Sikandar Kher.
Education:
Alisha completed her schooling in Bangalore and then studied Film Production and Screenwriting at Chapman University in Orange County, California where she did a Method acting course. After returning to Mumbai she trained for 4 months at Creating character and did a 3-week Intensive Drama Program held by Theatre Professionals.
Career:
Her 1st appearance with a music video with Shaan called Khudgarzi produced by Eros in 2011. She was made her on-screen debut with Telugu film 100% Love (2011). She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Mastram, directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal. Her next release was Chokher Bali, directed by Anurag Basu which aired on Epic Channel in 2015 as part of a series called Stories by Rabindranath Tagore. In 2015, she appeared in the film The Perfect Girl, directed by Prakash Nambiar.
Tara Alisha Berry has worked many popular movies such as Money Money, More Money, Mastram, Chokher Bali, The perfect Girl, Love Games, Singham 3, etc.
Facts:
- Tara is well trained in acting, film production, and screenwriting.
- Her mother was the Ex-wife of actor Mazhar Khan.
- She is the step-sister of Sikander Kher.
- She is known for her bold roles in films like Mastram and Love Games.
|Favorites Things and Like & Dislike
|Favorite Actor
|Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh
|Favorite Actress
|Sridevi, Nutan and Meryl Streep
|Favorite Colors
|Pink
|Favorite Foods
|Almond & oatmeal cookies
|Favorite Movie
|Chandni
|Hobbies
|Dancing and reading
