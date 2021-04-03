Tara Sutaria Is In A Mood For Some Tea For Two In This Instagram Post – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria seems to be welcoming summer through her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old actress shared a monochrome picture on her social media handle on Friday. The picture taken by fashion photographer Rahul Jhangiani showed Tara in an off-shoulder dress with dewy look and wet hair strands. Captioning the portrait, Tara quoted American actress and singer Doris Day’s song ‘Tea for Two’. Quoting lyrics of the classic song, Tara wrote, “Picture me upon your knee, with tea for two and two for tea.”

Among the thousands of comments that the post received, actor Aadar Jain, Tara’s boyfriend, also expressed his reaction. The 26-year-old actor commented with two emojis on Tara’s post.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The movie also marked the debut of actress Ananya Pandey. Tara will next be seen in the sequel of 2014 movie Ek Villain, which is titled Ek Villain 2. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani in the lead roles. On March 1, Tara shared the picture from the movie’s ‘muhurat’ that meant the shooting had started for the crime thriller.

Captioning the post Tara wrote, ‘We’re all set for some villainy. You ready?”

Besides Ek Villain 2, Tara will also be starring in Tadap, the upcoming debut movie of Ahan Shetty, son of Suneil Shetty. Tadap is the Bollywood remake of 2018 Telugu movie RX100. The Hindi remake is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.