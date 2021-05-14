Tarak Mehta fame Babita’s troubles escalated; An arrest can occur at any moment!

Actress Munmun Dutta’s troubles have increased with the role of Babita in the superhit comedy series ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’. A few days ago, he shared a video on social media. In the video, she made disparaging remarks about racial slaves. A case has now been registered against him. It is learned that if he is arrested in any other case he will not get bail.

National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights activist Rataj Kalsan has filed non-bailable charges against Munmun under the Atrocities Act. Not only this, some organizations in Jalandhar have also opposed him and filed a case against him. Non-bailable case has added to the problems of Moonmoon. If the police arrest him in this case, he will not get bail.



In the video shared by Moonmoon, he insulted a particular group of society by using racist words. This was followed by angry reactions from across the country. In the video, she said, “I will appear on YouTuber soon. I want to look beautiful for this. I don’t want to look like a ** She became angry on social media after watching the video. Apologized via Twitter. “I made a mistake. Emotions were not to be hurt. “Everyone should forgive me,” he said, adding that his grievances were not redressed.