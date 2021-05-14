ENTERTAINMENT

Tarak Mehta fame Babita’s troubles escalated; An arrest can occur at any moment!

Avatar

Actress Munmun Dutta’s troubles have increased with the role of Babita in the superhit comedy series ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’. A few days ago, he shared a video on social media. In the video, she made disparaging remarks about racial slaves. A case has now been registered against him. It is learned that if he is arrested in any other case he will not get bail.

National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights activist Rataj Kalsan has filed non-bailable charges against Munmun under the Atrocities Act. Not only this, some organizations in Jalandhar have also opposed him and filed a case against him. Non-bailable case has added to the problems of Moonmoon. If the police arrest him in this case, he will not get bail.

In the video shared by Moonmoon, he insulted a particular group of society by using racist words. This was followed by angry reactions from across the country. In the video, she said, “I will appear on YouTuber soon. I want to look beautiful for this. I don’t want to look like a ** She became angry on social media after watching the video. Apologized via Twitter. “I made a mistake. Emotions were not to be hurt. “Everyone should forgive me,” he said, adding that his grievances were not redressed.

Related Items:

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
52
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
30
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]ech.com
To Top