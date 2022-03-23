Tariq Al-Suwaidan .. Why did the “evil advocate” retract his statements about the revolutions?

In an attempt to retract statements that sparked widespread controversy in which he asserted that he was “not with the revolutions,” the Kuwaiti Muslim Brotherhood preacher, Tariq Al-Suwaidan, claimed that they were taken out of context.



As the Brotherhood has been talking about the thing and its opposite, Al-Suwaidan, who is described as an “advocate of evil”, said in a televised interview: “I am still with the Arab revolutions and with the Arab peoples.”

Before repeating some of his previous speech in…