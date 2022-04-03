Taron Egerton leaves West End show for ‘personal reasons’ after stage collapse and Covid fight

Taron Egerton has left West End Play Cock due to ‘personal reasons’.

The A-list star, who has been replaced by student Joel Harper-Jackson, has had a smidge of fortune since the show’s launch last month.

3 Taron Egerton withdraws from West End play cock credit: Brinkhoff-Moijenberg

3 Taron is starring alongside Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey credit: Brinkhoff-Moijenberg

He first collapsed on stage during the preview and then had to take an enforced break after recently contracting the coronavirus.

His departure was announced in a statement on Twitter today.

It read: “Joel Harper-Jackson will play M in Mike Bartlett’s fast, hilarious play Cock by the end of the run.

“This part was originally played by Taron Egerton in this production, which has to …