Taron Egerton out of West End game due to ‘personal reasons’

Taron Egerton has pulled out of the lead role in his West End drama due to “personal reasons”.
Rockman Starr, 32, performing at the Ambassador Theater in London in a revival of Mike Bartlett’s 2009 play Cock.
But he has been beset by difficulties since starting the race in March – first fainting during the night and then later testing positive for Covid-19.
He will be replaced by his student Joel Harper-Jackson, who has stepped up on both occasions for the remainder of the run until June 4.
A statement from the producers said: “This production originally starred Taron Egerton, who has had to withdraw from production for personal reasons.
“Joel got it…
