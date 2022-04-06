BAGPIPES and marching drums will reverberate through the streets of New York City as world-famous landmarks are lit up blue and white for this year’s Tartan Day.

What is Tartan Day?

It is the name given to the date on which countries around the world celebrate their relationship with Scotland and the contribution of Scottish diaspora to their nations.

Most famously, the day is celebrated in North America on April 6 to mark the anniversary of the Declaration of Arboth.

Signed in 1320, it is cited as an inspiration for the American Declaration of Independence and includes the famous lines: “As long as there are a hundred of us alive, under no circumstances will we be brought under British rule.

“The truth is, neither for glory, nor for wealth, nor for honour, that we…