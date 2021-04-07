TAS vs WAU Fantasy Prediction : Tasmania vs Western Australia Best Fantasy Picks for Australia One Day Cup | The SportsRush

LATEST

TAS vs WAU Fantasy Prediction: Tasmania vs Western Australia – 8 April 2021 (Perth). D’arcy Short, Josh Phillipe, Mitchell Marsh, and Jason Behrendorff will be back for this game.

Western Australia will take on Tasmania in the league match of the Marsh One Day Cup. The Premier ODD competition has finally reached its business end.

Both teams have won two of their four games in the tournament so far, and they need a bonus point in this game to qualify for the Finals. The Western Australian side will welcome their International players in this game.

Pitch Report – This pitch is generally a very good batting surface with help for the pacers. The average 1st innings ODI score at this ground is 223 runs.

Match Details :

Time:- 7:00 AM Stadium:- W.A.C.A Ground, Perth

Note:- The last season stats are of Marsh One Day Cup 2019-20.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Tasmania – Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Tom Rogers, Sam Rainbird, Jackson Bird, Jarrod Freeman.

Western Australia – D’arcy Short, Josh Phillipe, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Liam Guthrie, Lance Morris, David Moody.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ben McDermott, Josh Phillipe, Cameron Green, Jordan Silk, and D’arcy Short.

TAS vs WAU Team Wicket-Keeper

Matthew Wade (Price 9.5), Ben McDermott (Price 9.5), and Josh Phillipe (Price 9) will be our wicket-keepers. McDermott scored 284 runs at an average of 47.33 last season, whereas he scored 402 runs in recent BBL 10. Phillipe scored 508 runs in BBL10 at an average of 31.75, whereas Wade is also an excellent player. All three of them are brilliant top-order players.

TAS vs WAU Team Batsmen

Ashton Turner (Price 9) will be our batsman from Western Australia. Turner scored 228 runs in the recent BBL10, whereas he can bowl a few overs of spin.

Jordan Silk (Price 9.5) and Caleb Jewell (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Tasmania. Silk has scored 158 runs at an average of 79.00 in the tournament, whereas Jewell has scored 156 runs at an average of 52.00. Both of them are on fire at the moment.

TAS vs WAU Team All-Rounders

D’arcy Short (Price 9.5) and Chris Green (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Western Australia. Short scored 241 runs at an average of 30.12 last season, whereas he scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. Green has scored 161 runs in this tournament at an average of 53.66, whereas he is a handy fast-bowler as well. Both of them are International level players.

TAS vs WAU Team Bowlers

Jackson Bird (Price 9) and Tom Andrews (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Tasmania. Bird has scalped seven wickets in four games this season, whereas Andrews has scalped six. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Jason Behrendorff (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Western Australia. Behrendorff scalped 16 wickets in the recent BBL10, whereas his economy was 7.03.

Match Prediction: Western Australia will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

D’arcy Short and Ben McDermott

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Cameron Green and Josh Phillipe

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.

