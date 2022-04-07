Tash Peterson dressed semi-nude outside Perth court after being found guilty of Louis Vuitton period blood stunt

Notorious vegan activist Tash Peterson has vowed to keep fighting for animal rights as she stripped half-naked outside court just moments after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

The 28-year-old walked off the court and took off her top to expose her breasts, with a strip of pink tape covering her nipples as a message: “Wear your own skin!” It was written on his chest.

Her actions come moments later when a magistrate finds her guilty of disorderly conduct for breaking into a luxury boutique store during a busy hour where children were dressed in minimal…