Task Winner and Highlights Updates!

Vijay Tv is again here with the third season of Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai, after the previous two successful seasons. The promo of tonight’s episode jas been put and it consists of lots of entertainment to make you reduce the stress level of your weekdays. In tonight’s episode, we will ging to see couples performing several unique tasks known as the Village Round theme. The ladies have been announced with a challenge “break the vass”.

Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Seaason 3

So all they have to break a hanging vase with a blindfold along with a stick. While it will going to be interesting to see them performing such a cheerful challenge. One of the female participants makes the audience laugh out loud with her acts of attempting a task and breaking a vase but she unable to do so on the first attempt. Later a judge motivates and her tells her to concentrate and hit a vase thus, she gets succeeded. The host of the show keeps the environment on a hilarious note as he keeps on producing comedy sequences.

The next challenge fr the participants is a “king kong” in which male participants have to dress like making kong and later they have to eat all the eggs on the plates and their timings will be counted, while the pair which took less time will be the winner of this challenge. On the other side, their partners will be going to guide them as the males are blindfolded. It will be interesting to see them performing this task and they couldn’t stand as they have to eat all the eggs on their knees.

The couples are also announced to perform dance on the stage and the best pair will win the task. While the participants are performing we will see other contestants also enjoying their performances. Not only this we will also be going to see a romantic sequence on the show tonight. Don’t forget to watch the full episode on Star Vijay Tv at 6:30 pm. For more updates n the written episode update of the most entertaining reality show Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai.