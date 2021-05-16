Task Winner Names and Elimination!

The most sensational and highly loved reality show titled “Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3” is set with another astonishing episode for the amusement of its fans on 16th May 2021. After the ending of Cooku With Comali Season 2, the MAMC S3 is the highly watched reality show which gives all sort of amusement and laughter punches to its audiences and the fans are always desperately waiting to watch each next episode of the show. Even today’s episode is promising the audiences to give humorous and hilarious fun but the fear of elimination will also visible on the faces of contestants but still, they will give the laughter riots with their performances.

Let’s begins with the details of today’s episode, the couple-based reality show will ready with their laughter punches. Last week episode is quite disappointing as Anandhi and Ajay were got evicted from the show but in today’s episode, the contestants’ couples will fight in the round of “My Dear Machan” which will going to decide whose is going to leave the show today and which couple will be second elimination couple of this season.

In the upcoming episode, the host of the show Archana and Makapa will welcome the judges and the contestants and then introduce the round name to them and how they need to perform the task. Both the host are performing their job beautifully and their laughter punches gives the rib-tickling. In today’s episode round “My Dear Machan” the wives have a harsh time as the tasks are getting more challenging.

Oh, this idea is good! 😂🤣 Mr & Mrs Logo – tonight at 8pm on our Vijay TV .. #MrMrsChinnathirai #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/szGMlim32S – Vijay Television (jayvijaytelevision) May 16, 2021

In this task, the husband is hanged by a rope and the wives need to give the answers to the questions and with each wrong answer, their husbands will hang high in the air. This episode is quite interesting to watch as the task is quite unique and will surely the more entertaining than its sounds and the performances of the couples are also an interesting part to watch. We will see in today’s episode which couple will become a victorious couple of this round.

The judges Neeya Naana Gopinath and Divydarshini will be going to have a tough time as they need to announce the name of the winner couple and the name of the eliminated couple as well. Last week Ajay and Anandhi got evicted from the show and today’s episode challenge will decide the name of the second eliminated couple of this season. So grab today’s episode of “Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3” on the Star Vijay channel at 6:30 PM and stay tuned with us for more such updates.