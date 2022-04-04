Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwin will quit politics

live

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwin has announced his shock resignation from politics.

Mr Gutwin, 57, told a Snap media briefing on Monday afternoon that “the time is right” to pursue other interests.

“I am announcing today that I will be resigning as a member of Premier and Bass,” he said.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the 46th Prime Minister of Tasmania. However, now is the right time for me to move on and get involved in other things in my life.”

Mr Gutwin said the past two years “presented unexpected challenges” as the state…