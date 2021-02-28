Taste ‘Love, Life and Pakodi’ on March 12

The promise of a new-age romantic-com ‘Love Life and Pakodi’ is coming on screen on March 12. The film unit has officially confirmed the release date and started promoting. The trailer of the film which is already on social media is creating good buzz on social media. The title of the film itself is generating a special interest in the film. Bimal Karthik Rebba, Madhura Reddy and Sanchit are a part of the project.

Jayant Gali is the writer, director and producer of the film. Venkata Sidareddy is the executive producer of the film. Madhura Sridhar Reddy presented the film under Madhura Entertainment. Pawan is the music director of the film. Sagar YVV and Jitin Mohan are the film’s cinematographers. Shravan Katikaneni is the editor of the film. Dundhu Renjeev is the art director.

A day before the film’s release, three films Jatti Ratnalu, Sriram and Gali Sampat are hitting the screens.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)