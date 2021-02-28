ENTERTAINMENT

Taste ‘Love, Life and Pakodi’ on March 12

Posted on

The promise of a new-age romantic-com ‘Love Life and Pakodi’ is coming on screen on March 12. The film unit has officially confirmed the release date and started promoting. The trailer of the film which is already on social media is creating good buzz on social media. The title of the film itself is generating a special interest in the film. Bimal Karthik Rebba, Madhura Reddy and Sanchit are a part of the project.

Jayant Gali is the writer, director and producer of the film. Venkata Sidareddy is the executive producer of the film. Madhura Sridhar Reddy presented the film under Madhura Entertainment. Pawan is the music director of the film. Sagar YVV and Jitin Mohan are the film’s cinematographers. Shravan Katikaneni is the editor of the film. Dundhu Renjeev is the art director.

A day before the film’s release, three films Jatti Ratnalu, Sriram and Gali Sampat are hitting the screens.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
914
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
841
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
734
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
698
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
670
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });