Taste test: We review the best and worst supermarket Easter eggs for 2022

It’s time, reporters: Our Crack team of experts has stepped up to the plate and reviewed the best of supermarket Easter eggs for 2022.

These are the best and worst supermarket Easter eggs for 2022

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but this does not affect our editorial judgment.

It’s easy to be cynical about the prospect of chocolate Easter eggs – after all, they hit shelves in January in many parts of the UK. We’ve barely recovered from emptying our wallets until Christmas and here comes one more The pagan-cum-Christian holiday whose ration d’etre is forcing us to part with our own money.