Tata Altroz ​​Automatic will be launched in India after Holi, will give competition to Baleno and i20, know full details including booking here

Tata Altroz Automatic: Tata Motors is going to launch its new Altroz ​​DCA (automatic) in India on March 21. The pre-booking for this is already open and anyone can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. This premium hatchback can be booked by visiting your nearest Tata Motors dealership. Tata Altroz ​​was first launched in India in January 2020 and now after two years it will be launched with automatic transmission.

Engine and Features

Currently, the Tata Altroz ​​is offered with three engine options. The first is the 86 hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It also gets the option of 110 hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel that generates power of 88 hp. All engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) transmission will be offered with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol version of the car.

Apart from the new DCA gearbox, the company will also offer a new Opera Blue paint scheme with the car. There are many great features available in Tata Altroz. It gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with safety features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA Connected Car Tech, automatic climate control, cruise control and dual front airbags.

The new Tata Altroz ​​DCA will be offered with XT, XZ, XZ+ and Dark Edition variants of the car. The premium hatchback is currently priced between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh in India, ex-showroom. Its car will compete with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.

(Article: Shakti Nath Jha)