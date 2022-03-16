BUSINESS

Tata Altroz ​​Automatic will be launched in India after Holi, will give competition to Baleno and i20, know full details including booking here

Posted on

The pre-bookings for the Tata Altroz ​​Automatic are already open and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Tata Altroz Automatic: Tata Motors is going to launch its new Altroz ​​DCA (automatic) in India on March 21. The pre-booking for this is already open and anyone can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. This premium hatchback can be booked by visiting your nearest Tata Motors dealership. Tata Altroz ​​was first launched in India in January 2020 and now after two years it will be launched with automatic transmission.

March 2022 Car Discounts: These Maruti vehicles are getting tremendous discount, know how much you can save on them

Engine and Features

Currently, the Tata Altroz ​​is offered with three engine options. The first is the 86 hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It also gets the option of 110 hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel that generates power of 88 hp. All engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) transmission will be offered with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol version of the car.

Oben EV’s first electric bike Oben Rorr launched, will run 200 km in a single charge, know its features

Apart from the new DCA gearbox, the company will also offer a new Opera Blue paint scheme with the car. There are many great features available in Tata Altroz. It gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with safety features like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA Connected Car Tech, automatic climate control, cruise control and dual front airbags.

The new Tata Altroz ​​DCA will be offered with XT, XZ, XZ+ and Dark Edition variants of the car. The premium hatchback is currently priced between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh in India, ex-showroom. Its car will compete with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.

(Article: Shakti Nath Jha)

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

640
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
525
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
464
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
439
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
420
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
406
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
391
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
382
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
380
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top