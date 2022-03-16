Tata Altroz DCA to be launching in India on 21 March 2022, know Features Of This Automatic Car

New Delhi, Auto Desk. Tata Motors has announced the launch of its new car Altroz ​​DCT (Dual-clutch Automatic). The company is ready to launch this vehicle on March 21 after Holi. Official booking has been announced for this vehicle. The automatic transmission is expected to be offered from the mid-spec XT variant. The new Altroz ​​DCA is set to be the gold standard in the world of automatics.

ALTROZ DCA BOOKING

Customers buying Tata Altroz ​​can book their vehicle at all authorized Tata Motors dealerships. Talking about the booking amount, it can be booked by paying just Rs 21,000. Let us tell you, the deliveries of Altroz ​​DCA automatic car will start in mid-March 2022.

Tata recently teased the Altroz ​​DCT, which will debut on the hatchback two years after its launch. This is the first Tata car to feature this transmission. The premium hatchback gets modern features like automatic projector headlamps, semi-digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, dual front airbags and a rear parking camera. can.

ALTROZ DCA Colors & Variants

The ALTROZ DCA will be offered in a new paint scheme, which includes Opera Blue colour. In addition, the Altroz ​​will be a part of the Dark range apart from being available in DCA Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbor Blue colours. With the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine, this vehicle will be offered in 3 variants, which include XT, XZ and XZ+ variants. After launch, the Altroz ​​Automatic will directly compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno car launched a few days ago.

ALTROZ DCA ENGINE

The Tata Altroz ​​DCT gearbox will be mated to an 86PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor and not the 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. We will get to know about the engine/gearbox of this vehicle only after it is launched. The third engine option of the Altroz ​​is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is currently mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Edited By: Atul Yadav