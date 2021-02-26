Tata By By Song from Vanakkam Mappilay | GV Prakash Kumar | Bow

ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Tata bye from Vanakkam Mappilli movie (2021): Tata Bye is the first single GV Prakash Kumar’S rom-com film Vanakkamada Mappili. GV Prakash himself composes the songs of the film. The first song Tata Bye was sung by actor Dhanush and the lyrics were written by Vinoth. Along with GV Prakash Kumar, the film also stars Amita Iyer, Daniel Annie Pope, Jaya Prakash, Anandraj, Pragathi, Reshma Pasupuleti, and Soundarya Bala Nandakumar. The film was starring by Rajesh. Ok Ok Fame.

GV Prakash and Dhanush have given many chartbuster albums like Asuran, Poladhavan, Oudukalam and Mayank Enna.

VanakkamDa Mappilei songs download

Download the song Tata Bye By on Wynk, Gaana and official music websites.

Download Tata Bye Song on Sugarcane

Free download Tata By By Vanakkadamappli mp3 songs on Wynk

Free download all Vanakkadam Mappali songs on Jio Saavn

Download Free Vanakadamada Mappilay Tamil Movie Songs on iTunes

Disclaimer: We recommend our readers only download songs from official sources such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Vyank Music, Gaana and the official YouTube page. Do not support or use pirated websites such as Starmusik, Ismaili to stream and download songs.

Vanakkamada Mapilli Movie Cast and Crew

Album: Vanakkamada Mapilly
Star Cast: GV Prakash, Amrita Iyer, Daniel Annie Pope
Director Name: M Rajesh
Music Director: GV Prakash Kumar
Year Issued: 2021
Singer: Dhanush

