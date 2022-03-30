Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer shares rally on merger announcement

Shares of Tata Coffee Ltd rallied up to 12% whereas that of Tata Consumer Products surged about 5% on the BSE in Wednesday’s trading session after parent Tata Consumer Products Ltd revealed that it would streamline its coffee business by merging the company with itself.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday announced the merger of all businesses of Tata Coffee Ltd with itself as part of a reorganisation plan in line with its strategic priority of unlocking synergies and efficiencies.

While the plantation business of Tata Coffee Ltd (TCL) will be demerged into TCPL’s wholly-owned arm TCPL Beverages & Foods Ltd (TBFL), the remaining business of TCL, consisting of its extraction and branded coffee business, will be merged with…