Tata Consumer Products share price jumps 4% after firm announces reorganisation; Stock may rally 21%

Tata Consumer Products share price jumped 4 per cent on Wednesday, a day after the company announced reorganization of India and overseas business to simplify the corporate structure, align and synergize its business. It came out with two announcements focusing on creating a single consumer product entity by consolidating the branded coffee business of TCL (excluding the coffee plantation segment) with TCPL and also buying out the minority stake in the TCP UK business. Tata Consumer Products shares were quoting Rs 777.84, up 4.66 per cent on BSE intraday. Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects the stock to rally over 20 per cent going forward.

Reorganistation to create synergy, improve efficiency

The merger is focused on simplifying and creating synergy in the consumer…