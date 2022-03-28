Tata Elxsi shares jump 20% in 2 days to all-time high. Here is why

Shares of Tata group company Tata Elxsi today jumped to an all-time high to ₹9,154, extending its two-day gain to 20%. The multibagger stock is up over 215% in past one year. Tata Elxsi is among the stocks in Edelweiss Alternative & Quantitative Research’s radar ahead of semi-annual re balancing in MSCI Standard Index which is set for review in May 2022.

“India’s weighting in the widely tracked MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index shot up to appx. 12.3% now from appx. 8.1% in end of Oct-2020. The two factors that have driven fresh inclusions and an uptick in the weightings of existing Indian constituents are: i) the new regime on foreign ownership limit (FOL) taking effect in the Nov-20 review; and ii) domestic stocks’ strong…