Tata Elxsi stock hits all-time high in volatile trade; here’s why

Tata Elxsi stock hit its all-time high in a highly volatile market today amid reports that MSCI was likely to include the firm in its standard index. Edelweiss Alternative & Quantitative Research in its latest report said MSCI could add five stocks and remove two stocks from its Standard Index. Tata Elxsi, Jindal Steel & Power, Voltas, Varun Beverages and Astral were likely to be added in the MSCI Standard Index. However, Indraprastha Gas and MRF (India) could get excluded, said Edelweiss.

Tata Elxsi share touched a fresh high of Rs 9,078, rising 7.55 per cent on BSE. The large-cap stock has gained 17.18 per cent in the last two days. Tata Elxsi stock opened higher at Rs 8,460 against previous close of Rs 8,440.

