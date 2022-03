Engineering and R&D services is a new-found love on the Street. There are three noteworthy players in this sector: Tata Elxsi, LT Technology Services and KPIT Technologies. Though they aren’t the new kids on the block, let us look at which company is best placed to create shareholder wealth on a sustainable basis, and why.Engineering research and development services (ER&D) are defined as “services engaged in the development of new products