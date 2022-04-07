Tata group launches super app Tata Neu

Tata group on Thursday launched possibly India’s first super app, Tata Neu, that brings together grocery-to-hotel-to-airline ticket booking and medicine on a single platform, rivalling similar products from Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart.

In a social media post, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Neu combines the traditional consumer-first approach of the group with the modern ethos of technology.

“It is a Neu day today! Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

He further said, “Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first…