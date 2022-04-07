Tata Group’s new ‘all-in-one’ app packs power brands to rival Amazon, Reliance

Mumbai: The $103 billion Tata Group will roll out its long-awaited all-in-one e-commerce app allowing users to buy everything from apparel to airline tickets as the sprawling Indian conglomerate vies for a piece of the fiercely competitive sector currently dominated by Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Mumbai-based Tata Digital Pvt.’s digital services platform, Tata Neu, which will go live to consumers on Thursday, will have in-house brands including Croma, Westside, AirAsia India, the Taj chain of luxury hotels and BigBasket, according to the group’s website. Described as a “super-app” and in the pipeline since at least mid-2020, the website called it “a unified platform that connects several brands across the Tata universe like never before.”

The…