Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live Update: KKR win by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates – Tata IPL 2022 CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score, 1st IPL Match Live Coverage: A clinical demonstration from KKR. Their bowlers set the stage by restricting CSK to just 131 on a decent batting wicket. Umesh Yadav took the first two wickets. The other bowlers never gave pace to CSK with wickets and frugal overs. But then Dhoni and Jadeja stitched together an unbeaten 70 off 57 balls to bounce back late to help CSK to a respectable total. Chasing the target, Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer got off to a brisk start. Rahane played his 34-ball 44 while the others scored 20 runs to help KKR…