Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Streaming, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals began their IPL journey on March 27 against the most successful side of the tournament, Mumbai Indians, led by India skipper Rohit Sharma. This match is going to be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 3.30 pm.

After going through a low-level season last year, Mumbai Indians are highly determined to turn the table while Capitals will struggle to lift their maiden IPL trophy this season…