Tata IPL 2022 Match Schedule, Teams, and Where to Watch the Indian Premier League

The 2022 Indian Premier League is starting from 26 March and the first match is between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. It will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This year’s IPL is sponsored by the Tata Group. There will be 74 matches out of which 70 will be league matches and 4 will be playoff matches. In keeping with the COVID protocol, BCCI has allowed only 25 per cent of the stadium’s capacity, and group games are scheduled to take place at just four venues, one of which has already been mentioned. We have listed the complete available IPL 2022 league match schedule with stadium…