Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live score and update: Dinesh Karthik launches stunning counterattack

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update – Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live cricket score, 13th IPL Match Live Coverage: IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live score. WHAT AN OVER! Is this the turnaround RCB were looking for? An indisciplined Ashwin is taken to the cleaners by Karthik. Karthik hits three fours and a six. Ashwin overstepped as well in that over. 21 off it. 61 needed off 36.

Preview: It is going to be Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Siraj when Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 5 April.